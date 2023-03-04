Chinese man under fire for demanding friends help pay for marriage proposal

A man in China has been severely criticised online for demanding that his friends help pay for the venue and costs of his marriage proposal to his girlfriend. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Saturday (March 3), the best friend of the man's girlfriend posted about her outrage at his unreasonable demand that friends who helped plan the marriage proposal pay him about $92 (640 yuan) to cover costs.

The man created a WeChat group to plan his marriage proposal. “Yesterday, all of you had a hard day’s work. This is the cost of the KTV last night; let’s split the bill,” he said, according to the report. He then sent a request to receive payment from his friends in the group, who were asked to pay 640 Yuan each. The friends were initially confused as they had not expected to be asked to pay.

The girlfriend's best friend said the man asked her to help prepare for the event late last year and to help choose a wedding ring. The woman said she advised him how to use drones which he accepted and spent nearly $10,100 (70,000 yuan) to rent 300 drones, the SCMP report said. The marriage proposal went smoothly until the demand for money came.

“It’s really ridiculous,” the woman said, adding she was dedicated to helping the man plan the proposal and even took leave from office to do so. The woman said he never thanked her. She added that she was angry when the man said the drone idea had cost a lot of money.

On social media, users censured the man for demanding money from his friends. “The man is so stingy, so cheap. God bless his fiancée can know the truth before getting married,” one user said. “Are you sharing your wife?” another person said.

