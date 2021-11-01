US will reduce emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030, says Biden at COP26

President Joe Biden while addressing the UN climate change summit also known as COP26 said that the US will be able to meet the emissions target set at the climate summit in April.

"Glasgow must be the kick-off of decades and decades of our shared ambition," the US president told the leaders present at the summit while adding, "This is a decisive stage in which we can prove ourselves."

The US president said his administration is ready to help developing countries accelerate their clean energy transition.

"US will be able to meet ambitious target I set in the Leaders' Summit on Climate back in April of reducing US emissions by 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030," Biden informed.

"We will demonstrate to the world that the US is not only back at the table but, hopefully, lead by the power of our example," Biden added.

"I know it has not been a case, that is why my administration is working overtime to show our climate commitments in actions, not words," he said.

Earlier in the day, UK PM Boris Johnson had warned world leaders that "anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable" if the world failed to meet climate objectives.

"If the leaders fluff our lines or miss our cue generations as-yet-unborn will not forgive us", the British prime minister said.

(With inputs from Agencies)