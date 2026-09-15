/US weapons stockpiles, military bases hit in Iran war, shortfall of munitions: US watchdog report

The Defense Department’s inspector general of the United States in its report released on Monday (Sep 14) has said that the conflict with Iran has led to a shortfall of US munitions and “bottlenecks” in supply chains and that Washington is working to replenish weaponry.

The report said, "Pentagon is working to streamline procurement processes and production lead times, and to stockpile critical materials, components, and selected munitions to respond rapidly to a contingency.”

Though, much of the information has been reported earlier, the Pentagon inspector general’s report was more comprehensive in terms of the conflict’s costs in American lives, taxpayer dollars and physical damage.

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It is going to take US three years to replenish advanced missiles and defensive missile interceptors to prewar levels, say experts, as reported by Reuters.

Trump, Hegseth shun report of munition shortfall

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied Defense Department’s inspector general's report that the US is running low on munitions.

While US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social on Monday said the U.S. is “producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East and beyond.”

Earlier too he has lashed out at reports of munitions shortfalls saying US has “virtually unlimited” amounts of ammunition.

US drones destroyed, aircraft damaged

Notably, the watchdog report covering conflict between April 1 to June 30, also acknowledged that Iranian strikes damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at US bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Oman.