A war is brewing in Caribbean: US reopens a naval base in Puerto Rico closed 20 years ago

A Cold War-era military base which had been lying dormant for more than 20 years since 2004, has been reactivated. Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, after being operational for more than half a century, was abandoned due to its lack of logistical and financial utility. Lying 500 miles off the coast of Venezuela, this Puerto Rican base has now seen the largest US mobilisation in decades. What the US official describes as counter narcotics operation appears like a preparation for a broader military operation due to its sheer scale and composition. More than 10,000 US personnel now operate in the United States Southern Command, with about half positioned in Puerto Rico and half on vessels offshore. The airbase became central to their operations in September, when F-35B stealth fighters, MQ-9 Reaper drones, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and specialised reconnaissance platforms were transferred there. Reuters reported five F-35B on the ramp. Construction crews are clearing taxiways and facilities of the José Aponte de la Torre Airport, which was functional when the base was abandoned.

"I feel tense, kind of anxious, not knowing what is going to happen, maybe an attack on someone close," said a Puerto Rican local, Damien Leon, to CBS News. "Right now, the United States is the most powerful in the world," said the mayor of Ceiba, Samuel Rivera Baez. "Having them here taking care of us, we feel more than safe."

The US has four military ships in the western Atlantic Ocean, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and three guided missile destroyers. Recent Pentagon images show a B-52 bomber flying over the USS Gerald R. Ford. On October 26, the USS Gravely docked in Port of Spain and conducted a joint military exercise with the local forces of Trinidad and Tobago, less than 7 miles from Venezuela's port.

US President Donald Trump said he has “sort of” made up his mind about the administration's next steps in Venezuela, but "I can't tell you what it would be." On November 13, the US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Operation Southern Spear, aimed at removing the 'narco terrorists' from the Caribbean.

Caribbean tensions rise

Iran is sending drones to Venezuela, and Venezuela has deployed those drones along its coastlines for defence, including the Kamikaze drones with a range of 1000 km or more. Venezuelan Minister of Defence Vladimir Padrino announced the deployment of significantly larger vessels further north in their territorial waters. Venezuelan officers were reportedly training for guerrilla-style defence against a possible US strike. China is also preparing to send military equipment to Venezuela. It has already deployed a naval hospital ship as part of the “Mission Harmony 2025” a move seen as a strategic hint to the US. China has also established a "zero-tariff" trade agreement with Caracas at the Shanghai Expo 2025. According to a report by the Washington Post, just a month ago, Nicolas Maduro sent a letter to Russia seeking more military aid and a three-year financing plan for military repairs and acquisitions through Russia's state-owned defence conglomerate. Russian intelligence vessel, Kareliya, was spotted about 15 nautical miles south of Oahu on Oct. 29. Venezuela has mobilised 200,000 troops. Maduro says that Washington is using counter-narcotics as a pretext for war. He has called for ‘peace’. As the Operation Southern Spear unfolds Caribbean is edging towards a confrontation, whether this will end with a standoff or there will be more is likely to unfold soon.