/Venezuela preparing for war with US: Entire armed forces, militia on high alert as American aircraft carrier moves to region

Venezuela has activated its entire armed forces and militia after the US military deployed an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Gerald R. Ford to the Caribbean region. While the US has described this as a counter-narcotics operation, the scale of the deployment far exceeds what is typically required for such missions. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced a nationwide mobilisation of military and civilian militia, viewing the US posture as a direct threat of regime change. Here is a roundup of the tense situation.

How the US military escalated its presence close to Venezuela

Since October 24, when the Pentagon announced the redeployment of the USS Ford carrier strike group from Europe to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility, the build-up has continued to grow. The Ford is escorted by multiple destroyers and support vessels, as well as advanced strike aircraft and special operations forces. This deployment marks the largest US naval build-up in the Caribbean in decades. US drones and maritime assets are conducting reconnaissance missions and maintaining a strike-ready posture.

Venezuela’s sweeping mobilisation of forces

Venezuela has launched an extensive mobilisation of its armed forces and civilian militia to “resist imperial aggression”. On October 29, President Maduro declared a “state of external commotion” and authorised nationwide militia call-ups. The country has deployed Russian- and Chinese-supplied air defence systems and drones along strategic borders. Under “Plan Independencia 200”, Venezuela has activated land, maritime, air and militia components, according to official reports.

More than 200,000 active-duty troops and reservists, supported by several million militia volunteers, are on high alert and ready for operations. Venezuela is establishing layered defences, including coastal missile batteries and militia-manned checkpoints in major cities. Across the country, fuel rationing and widespread power blackouts have been reported.

US anti-drug operations in the Caribbean

Since early September 2025, US forces have conducted airstrikes against vessels allegedly operated by transnational criminal organisations and drug cartels, including some reportedly linked to Venezuela. Between 10 and 19 vessels have been targeted, with estimates suggesting up to 76 fatalities. These “war on drugs” operations are widely interpreted by analysts as part of a broader strategic effort aimed at undermining Maduro’s regime.

Will Latin America stand with Venezuela against the US?

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) recently issued a joint declaration rejecting the use or threat of force in the region, implicitly criticising the US build-up. Meanwhile, the US has offered rewards of up to $50 million for information leading to President Maduro’s arrest on drug-trafficking charges. Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers have conducted patrols over the Atlantic in a show of support for Venezuela. Colombia, Guyana and Brazil have begun limited border evacuations and have offered to mediate between Caracas and Washington.

High risk of escalation and miscalculation

A naval close encounter, missile test, or miscalculation could trigger direct hostilities between the US and Venezuela. Despite overwhelming superiority in air and sea power, US forces are likely to face an asymmetric and guerrilla-style resistance from Venezuelan forces. Any conflict, if it begins, could become protracted, drawing in regional actors and intensifying global tensions.