/Venezuela say CIA-backed ‘false flag’ strike on US warship foiled; claims Trump was planning to frame Maduro

Venezuela said Monday (Oct 27) that it had dismantled a CIA-financed cell that was plotting a false-flag attack on a US Navy destroyer stationed near its coast. This comes amid escalating tensions with Washington and neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago. The claim came just hours after the USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer, docked in Trinidad and Tobago as part of what US President Donald Trump has described as a Caribbean anti-drug campaign. Caracas, however, said the ship’s presence was a “provocation” designed to trigger conflict in the region.

Venezuela busts CIA-backed 'false flag' operation?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello alleged that four people were arrested in connection with a plan to attack the Gravely and blame it on Venezuela. He said the group was "financed by the CIA," but gave no details about the suspects or supporting evidence. According to AFP, Venezuela regularly claims to have arrested US-backed mercenaries working with the sole aim of destabilising the Maduro government.

Venezuela suspends gas agreement with Trinidad and Tobago

President Nicolas Maduro, in a separate statement, announced that he has suspended a gas agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, accusing Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of turning her country into "an aircraft carrier of the American empire against Venezuela."

The Pentagon has deployed seven warships across the Caribbean and one in the Gulf of Mexico since Trump launched his regional operation earlier this year. The US has also announced the upcoming arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and its fleet.