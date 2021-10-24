US urges North Korea to halt missile tests and resume talks

Senior US envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, has called on the country to halt missile tests and return to nuclear negotiations.

After a meeting with South Korean officials to discuss Pyongyang's recent missile tests, Kim told the Associated Press, "We call on the DPRK to cease these provocations and other destabilising activities, and instead, engage in dialogue."

“We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbours no hostile intent towards the DPRK,” added Kim.

Kim further said the tests were “concerning and counterproductive” to efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

This comes a few days after North Korea confirmed that it “successfully” test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), a day after South Korea reported the missile launch.

State news outlet KCNA said the missile has advanced control guidance technologies, “which could make it harder to track”, adding that it was fired from the same vessel that the North used in its first SLBM test five years ago.

It said that the latest missile had new “controlling and homing” technology which allowed it to move laterally. It was also capable of “gliding and jumping movement”.

The latest launch comes as South Korea develops its own weapons, in what observers say has turned into an arms race on the Korean peninsula.