US to sanction entities who helped Russia in procuring military equipment

The United States will be implementing fresh sanctions on a network of individuals and companies who were suspected of helping Russia in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters at the G20 Summit in Indonesia on Monday that the list included 28 companies and 14 individuals from around the world and more actions will be taken on involved financial establishments.

"This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia's war effort and deny equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls," Yellen told reporters according to Reuters.

According to Yellen, the organisations and individuals were providing monetary as well as technological support to the Russian authorities and they also played a role in the procurement of drones from Iran.

The Iranian drones have added another dimension to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with global powers criticising Tehran for their involvement. The drones were also used extensively by the Russian military for attacking Ukrainian infrastructure amid fight back from the resistance forces in Kherson.

The sanctions will be the latest addition to the list of actions taken against companies in Russia which were involved in business with the US. According to the New York Times, most of these companies belonged to the technology sector and the sanctions have reportedly impacted their revenues.

The United States have sent around $4.5 billion in aid to Ukraine till now since the start of the conflict and along with the European Union, the authorities have promised to provide further assistance.