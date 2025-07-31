/US to have oil partnership with Pakistan? Trump says Washington to help develop Islamabad's ‘massive oil reserves’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (July 30) claimed that his administration has finalised a new deal with Pakistan to jointly work on developing the country’s oil reserves. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership.”

He did not share further details about the agreement or name the company that might lead the project. The Pakistani embassy in Washington has not yet commented on the announcement.

Trade talks between US and Pakistan already underway

The announcement follows recent efforts from both countries to strengthen trade ties. Last week, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan and the United States were “very close” to finalising a trade agreement, following a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Our teams have been here in Washington discussing, having virtual meetings and a committee has been tasked by the prime minister to fine tune now,” Dar said, suggesting a deal could be reached within days.

After the meeting between Rubio and Dar, both the US State Department and Pakistan’s foreign ministry released statements highlighting the importance of expanding trade, especially in critical minerals and mining. Trump’s post suggests the relationship may now extend into the energy sector, with oil development takingcentrestage.

In the same Truth Social post, Trump shared that he will be “meeting the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is.”

He added, “Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time. ”