‘Not bound by same playbook’: Kamala Harris rules out 2026 California governor run - Is she planning 2028 presidential bid?

Kamala Harris has announced she will not run for governor of California in 2026, ending speculation about her political future following her 2024 defeat by Donald Trump. The former vice president said she was stepping back from elected office, for now, but intends to stay active in public service.

‘Not in elected office for now,’ says Harris

In a statement released on Wednesday (July 30), Harris said, “For now, my leadership, and public service, will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

After her White House loss, Harris had considered a number of paths, including a run for California governor or a potential comeback in the 2028 presidential race. Her decision not to contest in California has now cleared the way for other Democrats, such as former Rep. Katie Porter, ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Why did Harris pull out of the race?

Despite being seen as a strong contender, Harris faced hesitation from some within her own party, particularly over the legacy of her failed presidential run. Some Democrats also feared her presence could hurt their chances in key House districts during the midterms.

She had reportedly contacted former California governors to learn what could realistically be achieved in the role and asked aides to explore other ideas. These included launching a 501(c)(4) group to work on youth engagement and media literacy, creating a PAC to support other candidates, and conducting a listening tour across Southern states as part of her long-term strategy. Her team wanted to finalise the decision ahead of a planned autumn book tour, which will be announced soon.

‘Fresh thinking’ outside of government

Explaining her decision, Harris said, “I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service, service to their communities and to our nation. At the same time, we must recognise that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

“As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking, committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook,” she added.

People close to Harris say this does not mean she is certain to run for president in 2028. After attending a friend’s family wedding in the UK, she reportedly told others that she believed she could be more effective “leading from the outside.”

What next for Harris?