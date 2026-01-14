/US tells citizens to 'leave Iran now' amid unrest and internet blackouts

The US State Department on Tuesday (Jan 13) said that US citizens should leave Iran now and “if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye”. The US virtual embassy for Iran in a statement on its website, advised Americans to “plan alternative means of communication” given ongoing “internet outages” and “have a plan for departing that does not rely on US government help”. This comes hours after US President Donald Trump called on protesters in Iran to take control of state institutions, expressing support for the ongoing protests. Amid increasing protests in Iran, Trump, in a Truth Social post, urged "Iranian patriots" to continue protesting, promising that “HELP IS ON ITS WAY”.

Also read | India in the crosshairs as Trump announces 25% tariff on Iran trade partners

US embassy for Iran circular

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US embassy, while asking citizens to leave Iran, said that “dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports”. It said that the “Iranian government does not recognise dual nationality and will treat U.S.-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens,” before adding that Americans were at high risk of “questioning, arrest, and detention in Iran”.

Iranian officials may detain individuals simply for having a US passport or for demonstratinga connection to the United States, it added.

What did Trump say?

In his post, the POTUS asked Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” and urged them to “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS”. Calling on them to note down the names of those responsible for deaths and abuse in amid the ongoing protests, he vowed “They will pay a big price”. Trump's candid statement has raised fears that the US may attack Iran soon.

The Republican president added that he had suspended all talks with Iranian officials until what he described as the “senseless killing of protesters” ends, before adding, “HELP IS ON ITS WAY”.