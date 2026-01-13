/'HELP IS ON ITS WAY. IRANIAN PATRIOTS, KEEP PROTESTING', says Trump and urges protestors to 'take over institutions in Iran'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 13) called on protesters in Iran to take control of state institutions, expressing support for the ongoing protests. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged ‘Iranian patriots’ to continue protesting, saying that help is on its way. He also asked protesters to note down the identities of those responsible for violence and abuse, warning that Iran’s leadership would face severe consequences. Trump added that he had suspended all talks with Iranian officials until what he described as the ‘senseless killing of protesters’ comes to an end. In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Also Read: Trump warns ‘DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!’ in Minnesota after ICE agent shooting
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported that 1,847 protesters have been killed in Iran since demonstrations began on 28 December. According to the organisation, the victims include nine individuals under the age of 18, 135 government-affiliated personnel, and nine civilians. HRANA says these figures bring the total death toll to 2,000.
Dutch FM summons Iranian ambassador to Hague
The Dutch foreign minister has called in Iran’s ambassador to condemn Tehran’s violent suppression of anti-government protests, becoming the first European country to publicly announce such action. “I have summoned the Iranian ambassador to formally protest the excessive violence against peaceful protesters, large-scale arbitrary arrests and internet shutdowns,” David van Weel said on Tuesday (January 13) in a statement posted on X. Iran’s foreign ministry called in the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and France on Tuesday to object to their governments’ public backing of the protests, according to a state-run broadcaster.