/'HELP IS ON ITS WAY. IRANIAN PATRIOTS, KEEP PROTESTING', says Trump and urges protestors to 'take over institutions in Iran'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (January 13) called on protesters in Iran to take control of state institutions, expressing support for the ongoing protests. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged ‘Iranian patriots’ to continue protesting, saying that help is on its way. He also asked protesters to note down the identities of those responsible for violence and abuse, warning that Iran’s leadership would face severe consequences. Trump added that he had suspended all talks with Iranian officials until what he described as the ‘senseless killing of protesters’ comes to an end. In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”