US: Taco Bell worker shot by customer after an argument

After a Taco Bell store refused to accept a fake $20 bill from a diner, he opened fire, killing a worker. Alejandro Garcia was working with his son in south Los Angeles when he was shot in the torso.

It all started when his son got into an argument with two men who were trying to pay with a fake bill while ordering drive-thru food. The argument soon escalated and one of the customers began shooting.

Garcia's cousin Nancy Garcia del Sol while speaking to KABC said, "My nephew was close by so he closed the window but the shots..they went in. He got shot in the heart, and that's what killed him, and he died there.. in front of his son's presence."

His son tried to close the window to protect his dad but bullets still got in.

After the incident, Taco Bell released a statement that read, "We are shocked and saddened to hear that this happened,' Taco Bell said in an official statement on the incident. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Garcia in this difficult time."

According to the police, no arrests have been made so far.

