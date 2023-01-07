US: Six-year-old boy detained after shooting teacher, police say 'not an accident' 

A six-year-old boy has been detained by the police for deliberately shooting his female teacher, in her 30s, at Richneck elementary school in Virginia on Friday afternoon.

According to the police's statement, the incident was 'not an accident.' It added that they were notified about the incident around 2 pm, Newport News reported.

The police chief Drew told reporters, "We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting. We have a situation in one particular location where a gunshot was fired."

The child has been taken into custody and the teacher was taken to the hospital to be treated. The police said that the injuries were "believed to be life-threatning."

Other remaining students were taken to the school's gymnasium to keep them 'safe.' Drew added that several counsellors tried to calm the students.

He said that the number one priority is to get all students back with their parents.

"An officer and a school official are walking the student to their parents, so it’s a good happy reunion, a little bit of emotion, but everything right now is safe," Drew said.

This incident might stoke debate about restricting 'gun access' in the US.

Similarly, many high-profile gun instances include the killing of 10 at a grocery store in Buffalo, and 21 at a school in Uvalde in Texas by an 18-year-old, which happened last year.

According to reports, some 44,000 gun-related deaths were reported in the US, AFP reported.



(with inputs from agencies)