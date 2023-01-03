ugc_banner

New York City: 19-year-old boy charged over New Year's Eve machete attack on three police officers

New York City, Unitred StatesEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

The assailant was shot by a police officer on the shoulder after he attacked two police officers on their heads, without causing life-threatening injury.  (representative image) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the US media, Bickford exhibited signs of Islamist radicalisation and might have sought to commit a suicide attack

The New York Police Department on Monday said that a 19-year-old boy who attacked three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve has been charged with assault and attempted murder. 

The teenage boy has been identified as Trevor Bickford. Without giving any further details. The police said that Bickford was from Wells, AFP reported.  

According to the police conference held on January 01, the attack happened around 10 pm outside the Times Square security zone where thousands of New Yorkers gathered to celebrate New Year.

The assailant was shot by a police officer on the shoulder after he attacked two police officers on their heads, without causing life-threatening injury. 

The officers were then taken to the hospital for treatment and Mayor Eric Adams said that they were in stable condition. He also praised the police response by saying that officers immediately secured the scene. 

According to the US media, Bickford exhibited signs of Islamist radicalisation and might have sought to commit a suicide attack. 

CNN citing anonymous sources said that the teenager was carrying a diary with him in which he had expressed his desire to join Afghanistan's Taliban and die as a martyr. 

Bickford in mid-December was questioned by the FBI after one of his close relatives warned the bureau of his statements, NBC reported.  The FBI counterintelligence unit was involved in the investigation, the police said. 

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Japan to pay child-rearing families millions to shift from Tokyo to rural areas with ageing population

Morning news brief: EU-Ukraine to hold talks on February 3, NFL player collapses on field, and more

Joe Biden contradicts Yoon Suk-yeol, says US not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea