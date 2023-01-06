Around 10 people, including a rapper, shot during video shoot of rapper French Montana in Florida

Around 10 people, including Montana’s bodyguard and rapper Rob49, were shot outside a restaurant when rapper French Montana's music video was being filmed in Miami Gardens, Florida.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the altercation broke out at an unknown location and eventually came to an end at The Licking restaurant, where the shootout took place.

As per a witness' statement to CBS News, the shootout took place inside the restaurant's parking lot while the music video shoot of rapper French Montana was in progress. The eyewitness stated that around 10 to 15 gunshots were fired as people started running haphazardly.

The exact number of people injured has not been confirmed by the authorities, however, local news channels reported that around 10 people were hit by bullets. Various fire-rescue units and police cruisers were available at the scene.

So far, the police have not made any arrests, reported a local news outlet.

Immediately after the shooting took place, the restaurants and businesses present in the area were shut down.

Video footage of the area around ‘The Licking’ restaurant was shared on social media in which various people can be seen falling on the ground. However, WION cannot confirm the authenticity of the footage.

MGPD detective Diana Gorgue told WSVN, "We’re still working (the scene). Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases. We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating."

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said that the video uploaded on social media is being looked into by the investigators. “We believe it’s an isolated incident,” said Noel-Pratt.