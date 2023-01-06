Violence grips Mexico after the arrest of El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman Lopez

Drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, the son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested by Mexican security forces on Thursday ahead of a visit by US President Joe Biden next week.

The arrest has triggered a wave of deadly riots in the country, with three security force members having lost their lives in clashes in the state of Sinaloa. Airports and schools in the city of Culiacan had to be shut due to the violence that ensued.

Gang members, furious at the arrest, set up road blocks and set fire to vehicles. They also attacked a local airport. Two planes were hit by gunfire, one of the just as it was preparing to take off.

"As we were accelerating for take-off, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that's when we all threw ourselves to the floor," Tellez, a passenger one of the planes, said about the incident.

Over 100 flights had to be cancelled at three Sinaloa airports.

Ovidio Guzman was held in Culiacán following a six-month surveillance operation. The arrest comes three years after a failed operation to detain Ovidio ended in humiliation for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced the arrest of the 32-year-old senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel at a news conference. A fugitive since the previous arrest attempt, was now being held in the capital Mexico City, Sandoval said.

Guzmán-López, also known as "The Mouse”, allegedly leads a faction of his father's notorious Sinaloa cartel, Sandoval said. It is one of the largest drug-trafficking organisations in the world.

Social media videos appeared to show heavy fighting overnight in Culiacan. The sky can be seen lit up by helicopter gunfire.

(With inputs from agencies)

