US says Quad 'key example' of Washington working with allies for 'good' of Indo-Pacific

The United States on Tuesday described the Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue as a "key example" of Washington working with its "closest partners" for the "good" of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"What I would say generally is that the Quad is a key example of the United States and our closest partners, including, in this case, India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was quoted as saying to reporters at his daily news conference.

He also said that US views Quad, the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US, as having "essential momentum" and "important potential" to deepen engagement on areas of "traditional focus" and to "confront defining issues of our time".

"We view the Quad as having essential momentum and important potential, and that's why we're going to build on it by deepening cooperation on areas of traditional focus, and that includes maritime security, while also working closely with Quad partners to confront some of the defining issues of our time," the spokesperson said.

These issues include the coronavirus pandemic, climate and "democratic resilience as well," Price said.

On the possibility of reports of a Quad summit proposed by the Biden administration, the spokesperson said, "we don't have anything to announce at this time".



