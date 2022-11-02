US alleges North Korea is 'covertly supplying' artillery shells to Russia for Ukraine war

Amid the conundrum over the use of Iranian drones by Russia in the Ukraine war, the United States is saying that it has concrete information that indicates North Korea is secretly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for the ongoing war.

In a virtual briefing, the White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday (November 2) that North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Kirby said: "Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received. We do have a sense on where they are going to transfer these shells."

Without providing more details, Kirby said that the US would consult with the United Nations to get accountability over the issues as far as the shipments are concerned.

The US also claimed that Iran provided Russia with drones, missiles for the war in Ukraine. The claims and counterclaims over drones raised geo-political tensions but Iran them denied multiple times.

Commenting on the alleged shipments from North Korea, Kirby said that the number of shells was not insignificant. However, it won't help Russia in changing the momentum or outcome of the war.

But still, it could be deadly for Ukrainians, Kirby said, adding that it's certainly not going to "change our calculus".

Kirby further said, "With so many of our allies and partners about the kinds of capabilities we're going to continue to provide the Ukrainians."

