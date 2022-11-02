Russia resumes support for Ukraine’s grain corridor as Turkey guarantees shipment exports to Africa first

Russia on Wednesday rejoined the United Nations-led Black Sea Grain Initiative, a pact first signed in July-2022 to ensure a safe and secure corridor for grain and fertilisers export from Ukraine. The Kremlin on Saturday had said that it was pulling out of the pact, citing an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

The Kremlin said that it had received written assurances from Kyiv that it won’t use the Black Sea grain corridor to support its “combat actions” against Russia.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, referring to Turkey-brokered talks to reinstate Russian support for the grain corridor.

Addressing Russia’s concerns that most grain and fertiliser exports were ending up in rich countries, Turkey President Erdogan said that the renewed deal will prioritise grain shipments to African nations.



The Kremlin ‘reaffirms commitment’ to prevent nuclear war

In another significant development from the backchannels of Russia-Ukraine frontline warfare, the Kremlin on Wednesday also reaffirmed its commitment to prevent nuclear war. The development came amid reports that Russian military leaders had discussed the possibility of using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“We fully reaffirm our commitment to the joint statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders on the prevention of nuclear war and the avoidance of an arms race from 3 January,” Russia’s foreign ministry said Wednesday, referring to the joint-pledge by five permanent members of UN Security Council; the US, Russia, China, the UK and France. The joint-pledge at the start of 2022 had agreed that “a nuclear war cannot be won”.

(With inputs from agencies)

