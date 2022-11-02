Zelensky calls for ‘long-term defence’ for safe export of Ukraine’s grain

Days after Russia pulled out of a UN-led Black Sea Grain Initiative that was aimed to unlock the exports of Ukrainian grain and fertilisers, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky sought stronger defence of Ukraine’s grains export corridor. Zelensky, in a late-night video address Tuesday, said that ships with cargoes of grain were still moving out of Ukrainian ports due to support from Turkey and the United Nations.

“But a reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor,” Zelensky said.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has led to significant food shortages and cost of living crises in the countries that import Ukrainian grain in Europe and Africa. However, a deal under the banner of ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ was brokered by Turkey and United Nations on July 22, that led to the formulation of safe passage for cargoes carrying grain and fertilisers from Ukraine.

Citing an attack on its Black Sea fleet, Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Saturday, October 29.

Meanwhile, Amir Abdullah, the United Nations coordinator for grain and fertiliser exports said Tuesday that no movement of vessels is planned till November 2. “Under the Black Sea Grain Initiative’, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday,” he added.

Despite Russian pullback from ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar hoped that the pact for grains and fertillisers export from Ukraine would continue. “We expect a response from them today (Russia) and tomorrow,”Akar said Tuesday.

Since the deal was signed in July, over 9 million tonnes of grains and other food products have been exported from Ukraine, UN aid chief Martin Griffith had said last week. The deal had been deemed successful in terms of bringing food prices in control in parts of Europe and Africa, averting fears of severe food shortages due to war.

