Is Putin currently battling two life-threatening diseases? Leaked document suggests so

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin unwell? In the past few months, several claims and counterclaims have been made over the alleged decorating health of Putin.

Now, a recent report suggests that the Russian president is apparently battling Parkinson's disease and pancreatic cancer. Citing leaked Kremlin documents, the British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported that Putin is currently under medication.

The report, which has also been published by several media outlets, states that the Russian president is "regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids" in order to ease his battle with his disease.

The report also attached videos and photos of the 70-year-old Russian leader, who has been routinely seen twitching and unsteady during several public appearances.

Putin's health has been a matter of speculation, especially during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to massive food and fuel crisis across the world.

The Sun claimed it has seen emails from a Russian intelligence source, which can reveal that Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson's besides pancreatic cancer. The report also mentioned that the cancer is now spreading to other parts of his body.

The bombshell email from an insider claimed: "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it's already progressing.

The source said that "this fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."

It further added: "Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with."

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses. In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer," the intelligence source added.

Similar claims have been made previously also, but Kremlin officials always deny the reports and say that there is nothing wrong with their leader.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Vladimir Putin covered his legs with a blanket during Russia's Victory Day parade

PUTIN'S HEALTH 🇷🇺



Videos released by 🇷🇺 Government news show what could be track marks, from IVs, on the hand of Putin.



For the same event, the Kremlin released two videos: One with tons of watermarks (making the hand harder to see), the other without any shot of his hand.

These reports emerged after some pictures went viral on social media platforms recently showing the Russian leader's hand with track marks from possible IV treatment.

Recently, reports also claimed that Putin's relatives were concerned about his "coughing fits, constant nausea and a lack of appetite". This happened after he underwent an undisclosed medical examination.

