Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Kremlin confirms resumption of grain deal

highlights

Russia confirmed that they will honour the grain deal agreed upon between the Kremlin, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations. Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and the parties decided to resume operations after it was hampered by the drone attacks in Crimea. In Ukraine, tensions continue to flare as the Russian military continued forced evacuations in Kherson - one of the regions which were annexed with the help of the referendums.

WION provides LIVE updates from the Ukraine-Russia war.