Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Kremlin confirms resumption of grain deal

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates Photograph: AFP
Russia confirmed that they will honour the grain deal agreed upon between the Kremlin, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations. Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and the parties decided to resume operations after it was hampered by the drone attacks in Crimea. In Ukraine, tensions continue to flare as the Russian military continued forced evacuations in Kherson - one of the regions which were annexed with the help of the referendums.
WION provides LIVE updates from the Ukraine-Russia war.
Nov 02, 2022, 04:35 PM (IST)
"We urge everyone to keep calm," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "All parties to this conflict should avoid taking any steps that could provoke a further increase in tensions."
Nov 02, 2022, 04:21 PM (IST)
Russia confirmed that it was resuming its participation in the Ukraine grain deal, saying it had received "sufficient" guarantees from Kyiv on demilitarising a maritime corridor.
"Russia considers that the received guarantees are at the moment sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement," its defence ministry said in a statement.