US sanctions against Lebanon allies 'unjust', says Hezbollah

Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah Wednesday condemned new US sanctions against two former ministers from allied political parties over alleged corruption and aid to the group.

"We view this unjust decision as a badge of honour for our two dear friends," the Iran-backed movement said in a statement after Washington the previous day blacklisted and imposed sanctions on former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and ex-transport minister Youssef Fenianos.

Alongside the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, Amal is one of two dominant Shi'ite factions in Lebanon's fractious sectarian political system. Fenianos is a Christian politician who is a member of the Marada party that is also allied to Hezbollah.

The US move comes at a sensitive time, as a new government is being formed under a tight deadline in a bid to extricate Lebanon from a deep economic crisis that poses the biggest threat to the country's stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

"This decision will not change our convictions and our national and patriotic principles at all," Amal said in a statement issued after Washington added the senior Amal politician and former finance minister, Khalil, to a blacklist.

The group said imposing sanctions on Khalil was like "targeting Lebanon and its sovereignty."

Marada's leader, Suleiman Frangieh, said his party would not be influenced by Washington's decision, the Lebanese state news agency reported.

In a statement, Frangieh said Washington's move to impose sanctions on Finyanus was a "political decision" that would reinforce "our approach and our position."

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib, named after the last government quit following a massive Beirut port blast in August, is seeking to form a cabinet by early next week, under pressure from France which is leading an international push for deep reforms to unlock pledges of aid.