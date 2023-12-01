US: Russian man pleads guilty to playing role in Trickbot malware scheme

A Russian man pleaded guilty, on Thursday (Nov 30) to involvement in developing the Trickbot malware which was used to extort American businesses, including hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the United States Justice Department.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Vladimir Dunaev, according to court documents is from Russia’s Far East Amur Oblast and was extradited from South Korea to the US two years ago.

Charges against the Russian national

Dunaev was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. He has pleaded guilty to both charges in a court in the US state of Ohio, said the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the US officials, Dunaev provided “specialized services and technical abilities in furtherance of the Trickbot scheme.” The 40-year-old will be charged on March 20, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison on both counts.

Dunaev was among nine others some of whom are alleged to have links to Russian intelligence services, and were indicted in the US for involvement in the Trickbot scheme.

According to the DOJ, Dunaev’s participation in the scheme was linked to 10 victims in the Northern District of Ohio, including Avon schools and a North Canton real-estate company, who were “defrauded of more than $3.4 million via ransomware deployed by Trickbot.”

“Dunaev and his codefendants hid behind their keyboards, first to create Trickbot, then using it to infect millions of computers worldwide – including those used by hospitals, schools, and businesses – invading privacy and causing untold disruption and financial damage,” said US Attorney Rebecca Lutzko, in a statement.

What is Trickbot and how did it affect the US?

Trickbot is a malicious software which was used to launch cyber-attacks which affected millions of Americans as well as hospitals, schools, and businesses and suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses.

The group that Dunaev was said to be a part of particularly targeted hospitals and healthcare services during the Covid pandemic in 2020-21, with the malware and an associated ransomware program called Conti, said the US officials.

The Trickbot group launched cyber attacks against hundreds of targets across nearly the entire US and more than 30 other countries since 2016. The malware was also reportedly used to steal bank account logins and passwords from victims’ computers to steal money from their accounts.

Meanwhile, British officials said the Trickbot gang had extorted at least $180 million from people across the world.

Earlier this year, one of Dunaev’s co-conspirators and a Latvian national Alla Witte, who was also a Trickbot malware developer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer fraud and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.