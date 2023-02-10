US, UK sanction members of Russia-based Trickbot cybercrime gang for malicious activities

Seven members of the Russian-based cybercrime gang Trickbot have been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday, according to a statement from the Treasury Department. US Under Secretary Brian E. Nelson said the cyber criminals, particularly those based in Russia, seek to "attack critical infrastructure, target US businesses, and exploit the international financial system."

"The United States is taking action today in partnership with the United Kingdom because international cooperation is key to addressing Russian cybercrime," he added.

This move comes after previous recent joint sanctions by the US and the UK against Myanmar and Russia, as well as the multilateral action last year against the Kinahan Crime Group.

The Treasury Department added that the joint sanctions also show the strengthened relationship between Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the UK's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation. It continued to state that these sanctions reflect the finding from the 2021 Sanctions Review that sanctions are most effective when coordinated with international partners.

It accused Russia for being "a haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber activities against the US, the UK, and allies and partners." "These malicious cyber activities have targeted critical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities during a global pandemic, in both the US and the UK," the statement read.

Last month, Treasury noted that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) identified a Russia-based virtual currency exchange, Bitzlato Limited, as a “primary money laundering concern” in connection with Russian illicit finance.

The Department asserted that United States and the United Kingdom are leaders in the international battle against cybercrime, and are dedicated to employing all means at their disposal to thwart cyber threats.

