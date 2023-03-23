US rejects China's claims that American warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

China on Thursday (March 23) said that an American warship was warned and away from waters it illegally entered in the disputed South China Sea. Meanwhile, Washington rejected the claims.

The Chinese military said in a statement that it had monitored the United States destroyer around the Paracel Islands, also known as the Xisha Islands.

The military statement mentioned said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius intruded into China's territorial waters. As claimed by Beijing, the move undermined peace and stability in the busy waterway.

Tian Junli, a spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said: "The theater forces will maintain a high state of alert at all times and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea."

Meanwhile, the US rejected the claims with the navy stating that the destroyer is conducting "routine operations" in the South China Sea and was not expelled.

A statement from the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet said, "The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows."

