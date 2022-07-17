US President Joe Biden fails to win oil and security commitments at Arab Summit: Report

US President Joe Biden failed to win oil and security commitments from the Gulf leaders during the Arab Summit in Jeddah, Reuters news agency reported.

Biden’s visit to West Asia was primarily aimed at asking the oil-rich Gulf leaders to keep pumping more oil, which would drive gas prices down back in the US. But no consensus emerged between Biden and other Gulf leaders during the meeting on Saturday.

According to Arab News newspaper, the 30-minute discussion ended with Saudi Arabia saying that it did not have any additional capacity to increase oil production beyond 13 million barrels per day.

The Arab Summit saw the participation of six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

"The United States is invested in building a positive future of the region, in partnership with all of you-and the United States is not going anywhere," Biden said, according to a transcript of his speech.

Biden, whose itinerary also included visiting Israel, presented his vision and strategy for America's engagement in the Middle East at an Arab summit in Jeddah.

The summit communique though didn’t have any indications of Biden’s meeting having a failed outcome, it did appear vague. Reportedly, Saudi was also not in favour of a regional security alliance, which would also include Israel, to combat Iranian threats.

"We believe there's great value in including as many of the capabilities in this region as possible and certainly Israel has significant air and missile defence capabilities, as they need to. But we're having these discussions bilaterally with these nations," a senior administration official told reporters, according to Reuters.

Notably, the summit was being held in the back of soaring relations between US and Saudi over Biden’s outspoken condemnation of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, where the US leader vowed to make the Gulf nation a “pariah state”.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, denied having any knowledge of discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defence alliance and added that the kingdom was not involved in such talks.

