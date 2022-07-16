Watch: Saudi Crown Prince smirks when asked a question about Jamal Khashoggi

Ever since US President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia in the middle of a scorching summer, controversies have followed him. Now, a video of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 'smirking' after a reporter asked him a question regarding the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has gone viral on the realms of social media platforms.

Reportedly, after a meeting concluded between the two parties, an NBC reporter named Peter Alexander shouted whether the crown prince would apologise to the family of Jamal Khashoggi. However, neither did the crown prince answer nor did the US side issue any statement. Instead, after a while, when the reporter was shushed by the host, Mohammed bin Salman could be seen smirking.

The best video you could watch today. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8HIQOnhNI9 — Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول (@LinaAlhathloul) July 15, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Peter Alexander remarked,“'Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?' I shouted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the end of the press pool spray. MBS had a slight smirk before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly."

“Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?” I shouted to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the end of the press pool spray.



MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly. pic.twitter.com/htrSAvu2f7 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 15, 2022

Biden issues statement on Khashoggi

However, after meeting the crown prince, Biden informed the press that he had discussed the issue with him. "I was straightforward and direct in discussing it. I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am," said Biden.

Biden later clarified while responding to media, saying that the Saudi leader told him he was not "personally responsible" for Khashoggi's murder. "I indicated I thought he was...He said he was not personally responsible for it, and he took action against those who were responsible," Biden said.

