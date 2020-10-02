US President Donald Trump, wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump said in a tweet early Friday: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump and his wife had begun a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top advisor and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for a campaign event on Wednesday.

In consequence, The White House has dropped a Florida campaign trip from Trump's schedule on Friday. He had been due to hold a campaign event at Sanford airport in Florida on Friday evening but his new schedule just lists a midday phone call on "Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

Trump will, however, continue to perform his duties as the president of America.

Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley said in a statement, "They are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence. I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Trump has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone. The president has, however, touted his management of the crisis as one of the best in the world.

Trump's positive test caps a months-long response to the virus, the seriousness of which he has consistently underplayed. Earlier on Thursday night, the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

The development alters the presidential race dramatically.

WISHES POUR IN

India's prime minister Narendra Modi, to this end, took to Twitter to wish Trump good health.

He tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

The British government also wished Trump a speedy recovery.

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted.

