US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 26) announced sweeping tariffs and sanctions against Colombia after Bogotá refused to accept deportation flights, sparking a tariff war with one of Washington's closest allies in Latin America. Colombia responded to Trump's tariffs in kind and imposed a 25 per cent levy on US goods.

The sanctions come after Colombian President Gustavo Petro decided to deny military deportation flights carrying Colombian migrants.

"These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States!" wrote the US President in a post on his Truth Social platform.

According to AFP, it is unclear if Trump has the authority to impose tariffs on ally Colombia, which has a free-trade agreement with the United States.

US tariff on Colombia

The United States' measures include a 25 per cent tariff on Colombian imports, which could rise to 50 per cent within a week, suspension of US visas for Colombian government officials and Petro "supporters", and stricter airport screening for Colombian nationals.

Additionally, Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US has suspended the issuance of visas at its Colombian embassy.

"Measures will continue until Colombia meets its obligations to accept the return of its own citizens," Rubio announced in a statement.

Tit-for-tat retaliation

Colombia quickly retaliated by imposing a 25 per cent tariff on US imports. In a fiery post on X, Petro said he had instructed his minister for external trade "to raise tariffs on imports from the US to 25%."

Addressing Trump directly, Petro, a former leftist guerrilla, added "You will never dominate us."

Trump, a mi no me gusta mucho viajar a los EEUU, es un poco aburridor, pero confieso que hay cosas meritorias, me gusta ir a los barrios negros de Washington, allí ví una lucha entera en la capital de los EEUU entre negros y latinos con barricadas, que me pareció una pendejada,… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 26, 2025

Previously, Petro in a post on X had revealed that he had "turned back US military planes."

The country has, however, expressed willingness to facilitate the return of migrants on civilian flights, provided they were treated "with dignity," and not "like criminals."



The Colombian president also claimed there were over 15,600 undocumented US citizens living in his country and urged them to "regularise their situation," while ruling out raids to arrest and deport them.

Petro's critics, including former President Iván Duque, condemned his defiance, warning of severe economic fallout. Duque accused Petro of "an act of tremendous irresponsibility" for refusing what he called Colombia's "moral duty" to take back illegal migrants. He also warned that US sanctions would take an "enormous" toll on Colombia.

Brazil slams US

As tensions in Latin America rise over Trump's aggressive immigration policies, which include the use of military aircraft for deportation, Brazil slammed the US. The nation criticised the US for handcuffing deported migrants during flights, describing the treatment as a "flagrant disregard" for human rights.

Meanwhile, countries like Mexico and Honduras have launched reintegration programmes for returnees, with initiatives like "Mexico Embraces You" and "Brother, Come Home" offering shelter, support payments, and job opportunities to deported citizens.

(With inputs from agencies)