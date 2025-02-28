A US based porn star, Whitney Wright, recently visited Afghanistan in a trip unacknowledged by Taliban. Wright is on a tour to Muslim-dominated nations and this time, she landed in a region where rights of women have been snatched by the current government.

The porn star, who boasts a follower base of 1 million people across the globe, sparked discussion last year after her visit to Iran. The Shia majority nation had ousted American influence after the Islamic revolution in 1979. Iran also do not have a good reputation when it comes to rights for women and girls in the country.

Wright informed about her trip to Afghanistan via a post on the social media platform Instagram where she posted pictures showing a plane from national carrier Ariana on a runway, a tiled ceiling from the Western city of Herat, news agency Associate Press (AP) reported. Although, she was not seen in the photos and neither has she responded so far on the topic.

Taliban has also not responded on the news.

Who is Whitney Wright?

Wright was born in the Oklahoma City of the United States. Since she is a US citizen, she requires a visa to enter Afghanistan but there are no operational Afghan embassies or consulates in the US.

US State Department has restricted US citizens from travelling to Afghanistan due to civil unrest, crime, terrorism, kidnapping and limited health facilities in the country.

Whitney is a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights. She is known for her strong criticism of Israel.

During her visit to Iran, the authorities of the country led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that she was issued a visa like a regular foreign citizen. Despite this, her visit stirred controversy at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)