Stormy documentary: 7 jaw-dropping revelations made by porn star about Donald Trump scandal

Former porn star Stephanie Clifford, widely known as Stormy Daniels, is back to share her riveting account of the 2018 scandal involving former President Donald Trump that rocked the political world. In a new documentary released on Peacock titled Stormy, the actress-turned-director delves deep into the tumultuous aftermath of her revelation about a sexual encounter with Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Here are seven jaw-dropping revelations made in the documentary, shedding light on the enduring repercussions of her decision to speak out:

1. Motivation Behind 60 Minutes Interview

Stormy Daniels' decision to speak out on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper was not driven by financial gain. Despite the massive media attention following the interview, Daniels did not receive any financial compensation. She deliberately chose 60 Minutes for its non-commercial format to dispel accusations of seeking fame and fortune.

2. Real Fear of Retribution

Daniels faced a barrage of death threats and harassment following her public disclosure. She documented instances of being targeted at her home and on the streets. The documentary revealed that one person even shot her horse with a rubber bullet in hopes of drawing her out and another nearly caused a car accident while her young daughter was in the car with her. Daniels feared for her life so she recorded a last will and testament due to concerns of potential harm by political partisans.

3. Betrayal by Attorney Michael Avenatti

The documentary captures the fallout between Daniels and her hush money case attorney, Michael Avenatti, who filed a defamation suit against Trump without her consent. Daniels expressed shock upon learning about the lawsuit through social media and later discovered Avenatti's misappropriation of her book tour earnings. “He betrayed me in every way,” Daniels said. “It’s really heartbreaking and upsetting.”

4. Apology Letter from Avenatti

Avenatti's apology letter to Daniels, received after his conviction for fraud and identity theft, was met with scepticism. Daniels read the letter aloud in the documentary, annotating it with pointed remarks highlighting his betrayal and deceit.

"Dear Stormy, I write to apologise to you for my actions and conduct over the last three years and especially the last three months. I’ve had a significant amount of time to reflect on my life — ['cause you in prison, b****'] our friendship and my legal representation of you. It is obvious that I failed you in many respects and that I disappointed and let you down in multiple ways. I’ve tried my best to serve you in many ways as a friend, confidant, and advisor. I made myself available to you 24/7 and in my support to you. But along the way, I know that I failed. I wish that we could turn back the clock — ['so that I’d be better at stealing from you?'] — turn back the clock so that the mistakes I made would never be repeated. I am truly sorry. Michael," the letter said.

5. Personal Trauma

In the documentary, Daniels also opened up about her traumatic childhood experiences, including sexual abuse at the age of nine. “He’s dead [now]. It was sad. Because I wanted to kill him. I never told anyone, ever,” Daniels said.

6. Public Fight's Affect on Her Marriage

Viewers witnessed the intimate moments of Daniels' strained marriage and eventual separation from her husband amidst public scrutiny. Despite attempts at reconciliation, Daniels couldn't save her then-nine-year-long marriage to her former husband Glen Crain.

7. Unexpected Ally