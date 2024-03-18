Oscar winner David Seidler dies while fly-fishing during New Zealand trip

Renowned screenwriter David Seidler, best known for penning the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech, has tragically passed away at the age of 86 while vacationing in New Zealand. Seidler's long-time manager, Jeff Aghassi, confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the esteemed writer was indulging in one of his greatest passions, fly-fishing, in the country he adored most.

Aghassi remarked, "David was in the place he loved most in the world - New Zealand - doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly fishing. If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it."

For those unaware, fly fishing is a technique that uses artificial flies to catch fish, typically in fresh or saltwater. The fly is designed to mimic small invertebrates like insects, and the goal is to present the fly in a way that mimics the natural food in the water.

Born in London in 1937, Seidler relocated to the United States during the early stages of World War II. He attended Cornell University, where he forged a friendship with esteemed American writer Thomas Pynchon.

Seidler's illustrious career spanned across various mediums, including television, film, and stage. He initially gained recognition for his work on projects such as the animated children's musicals The King And I, Quest For Camelot, and Madeline: Lost in Paris. However, it was The King's Speech that solidified his place in cinematic history.

The acclaimed film, released in 2010, depicted the true story of King George VI's struggle with a severe stutter and his unlikely alliance with speech therapist Lionel Logue. Starring Colin Firth in the lead role, the movie earned Seidler widespread acclaim, along with two BAFTAs and an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Throughout his life, Seidler continued to explore diverse themes in his writing, focusing on lessons of life, love and loss. At the time of his passing, he was actively involved in various projects, including documentaries, limited series, and feature films.