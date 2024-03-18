Alleged plot to kill rapper thwarted by Austin Police during South by Southwest music festival

A plot to assassinate a rapper performing at an event during Austin's South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Festival last week has been foiled by Austin police, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 7 Austin.

The alleged plan was slated to unfold during a show on March 10, which was not officially associated with the SXSW festival. Many such events take place in Austin during SXSW, aiming to capitalise on the influx of crowds during the film and TV festival.

According to the report, the Austin police found a man at a Sixth Street club carrying an unregistered handgun. Identified as 38-year-old Pierre Laday Jones, the man voluntarily disclosed to police that he was aware of two individuals planning an assassination on March 10. The target, although not specified, was reportedly slated to testify in court.

Jones, along with his associate 39-year-old Don Lee Bennett, were subsequently arrested and charged with a third-degree felony of possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, Jones faces a harassment charge, classified as a Class B misdemeanour. A third individual mentioned in the affidavit has not yet faced charges.

According to Jones' statement in the affidavit, Bennett and the unnamed third party intended to attend a rap show near downtown Austin's East Sixth Street. Jones allegedly possessed SXSW VIP credentials, purportedly allowing him to bypass security checks at the show. However, SXSW clarified to Fox 7 Austin that no such VIP credentials exist, and festival badges do not grant access to non-SXSW performances.

Jones informed authorities that the men planned to compensate him $450 to deliver the handgun to them at the concert.