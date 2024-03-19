Jewish celebs issue letter denouncing Zone of Interest's Jonathan Glazer's Oscars speech

Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars speech after his film The Zone of Interest won the Best International Feature Film award has come under the scanner with strong reactions emerging from factions of the Jewish community in the US and other areas. Taking strong offence to the director’s speech, more than 500 Jewish show business professionals have signed a strong-worded letter denouncing the filmmaker’s speech.

They feel that Jonathan’s speech which decried the “dehumanization” of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas was out of place. The letter states, “We refute our Jewishness being hijacked for the purpose of drawing a moral equivalence between a Nazi regime that sought to exterminate a race of people and an Israeli nation that seeks to avert its own extermination.”

“Every civilian death in Gaza is tragic. Israel is not targeting civilians. It is targeting Hamas. The moment Hamas releases the hostages and surrenders is the moment this heartbreaking war ends. This has been true since the Hamas attacks of October 7th,” the letter further stated.

The dignitaries also mentioned that “the use of words like “occupation” to describe an indigenous Jewish people defending a homeland that dates back thousands of years and has been recognized as a state by the United Nations, distorts history, “ in the letter.

Among those who have signed the letter include Eli Roth and Amy Sherman-Palladino, Amy Pascal, Debra Messing, Gail Berman, Hawk Koch, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gary Barber, Lawrence Bender, Tovah Feldshuh and Rod Lurie.

What is the Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest about?

The Oscar-winning film made waves at the recently concluded Academy Awards 2024. It won the Best Foreign Film award but was also in the race for Best Picture which ultimately was awarded to Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan.

The Zone of Interest is inspired loosely by Martin Amis’ 2014 novel and is set outside the walls of Auschwitz during the Holocaust, the UK-produced German-language film. The Zone of Interest stars Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller as Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig, as they strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden away from the Nazi concentration and extermination camp. The two are divided by only a short wall.

Jonathan Glazer’s controversial Oscars speech

Meanwhile, Jonathan has come under fire for his speech at the Oscars. After his film won Best International Feature Film, Jonathan read out a profound speech in which he thanked the Academy and his partners for making the film a reality.

He said, “Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”