Kate Middleton spotted in public, onlookers say she was 'happy and healthy': Report

Kate Middleton and her mysterious absence have sparked a lot of debate and wild conspiracy theories that refuse to die down. Amid the talks around the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, she has been reportedly spotted outside her Windsor home.

On Saturday, she was seen taking a stroll at her favourite farm shop, which is a mile away from her Adelaide Cottage home.

As per the UK newspaper The Sun, onlookers have said that Kate looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” during her farm visit. She was accompanied by her husband Prince William.

“The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” a source told the outlet.

The couple were also spotted watching their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 taking part in the sports activities.

The outing comes after a lot of drama that emerged after the edited photo of Princess Kate Middleton and her three children shared on the UK's Mother's Day. After the photoshopped incident, the curiosity around her well-being took the next step, with people continuesly questioning where exactly Kate Middleton is.

After the palace released an edited photo, the Kensington Palace has not been considered as a trusted source anymore according to a leading photo agency.

"Like with anything, when you're let down by a source, the bar is raised," Phil Chetwynd, global news director of AFP, said on an episode of the BBC's The Media Show.

While the princess has not made any official public outings, she has been spotted outside the palace two times since her January abdominal surgery. A few days back, she was reportedly seen with Prince William while leaving Windsor Castle for Westminster Abbey to attend Commonwealth Day Service. She was seen sitting in the backseat. Before this, she was captured with her mother Carole outside the Windsor castle.

It has been reported that Kate Middleton will reveal more details about her abdominal surgery once she resumes her duties. Her last public outing was on December 25.

If multiple reports are to be believed, Kate will address her health issues publicly next month.

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal insider told The Times of London on Saturday.