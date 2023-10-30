US: Police chases teenage thief, reaches Airbnb house with guns stashed in walls

Police found 11 guns, which included automatic weapons – stashed in board game boxes, walls and food wrappers after catching hold of an alleged 17-year-old credit card thief in between a boozy birthday bash which was being held at an “Airbnb turned Machinegunbnb”, said police.



The police were searching for the suspect after the stealing of credit cards was reported by a resident of Shoreview, Minnesota which led them to Airbnb. After reaching the house, the police were left “shocked” by the number of guns they discovered, the New York Post reported.



The police are carrying out an investigation to find who is responsible for stashing so many guns in the house. The investigation started on Friday (Oct 27) after the police were informed by a man that he saw someone stealing his wallet by getting into his work truck, reported the Pioneer Press.

The man said to the police that he had got notifications of charges to his stolen credit cards after around an hour. He added that $577 was withdrawn from his bank card and additional transactions amounting to $275 were attempted from other cards in the wallet.



In a Facebook post, Ramsey County Undersheriff Mike Martin’s office said that the target purchase led them to the suspect. The suspect was pictured by Auto Theft Team and members of the sheriff’s office Carjacking.



The police tracked him to a “booze-filled” party at an Airbnb on 108th Avenue in the Maple Grove area and the owner was contacted, reported the Pioneer Press.

Tenant broke rules against weapons and smoking

After the owner was apprised of the situation by him, the police were asked by him to shut down the festivities and they were informed that the 10-person limit of the rental agreement had been exceeded. The police were also informed that the tenants had also broken the rules against smoking and weapons.



The party attendees had also “been posting pictures on social media and smoking,” stated Martin. Nearly 50 attendees, who were between the ages of 15 and 21, were asked to leave the residence, however, the tenant was missing from the party, said the police. It remained unclear if the person was a credit card thief.

WATCH | US cardholders paid $130 bn in interest & fees in 2022: Report

After the party attendees left, the police nabbed their suspected credit card thief and started searching the house. The police then found a trove of weapons which was called by Martin an “Airbnb turned Machinegunbnb.”



Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher stated that the number of guns seized by them was astounding, deputies “always expect a couple, but we were shocked by the number.”



“This is especially concerning because several of the party attendees are part of a ‘group’ that has enemies – or as they call them, ‘opps,'” Martin said in the post.

(With inputs from agencies)

