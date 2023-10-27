Explained | Amid fears of escalation, United States intensifies deployment of forces around Israel

With an upsurge in violence across the West Bank, the Biden administration has begun to rush its defensive systems into the war-torn region amid fears of broader escalation by Iran and its proxies.

The move by the United States to strengthen its defence capabilities comes after attacks targetting US troops in other parts of the Middle East injured nearly two dozen US personnel since Oct 18.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had also released a statement saying that the recent US deployments to the region were aimed at thwarting the assaults purportedly designed to widen the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"We're concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we're seeing … is the prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region," Austin told ABC's "This Week" programme. "If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict ... our advice is: don't."

US military under attack

Over the past week, American troops stationed in other parts of the Middle East—Iraq and Syria—have come under attacks. There are about 2,500 US troops in Iraq.

Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, was targeted by drones and missiles on October 19 evening. Multiple blasts were reportedly heard inside the base.

The attack came after rockets hit another military base hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport on Thursday, Iraqi police said.

A day before on Wednesday, US forces in Iraq were targeted in two separate drone attacks, with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops even though the US military managed to intercept the armed drone.

At the same time, a drone hit US forces in Syria, resulting in minor injuries, while another one was brought down.

The spate of attacks on the US military in the Middle East comes amidst the Israel-Hamas war that has divided the Western nations and the Gulf.

900 US troops heading to Middle East

The Pentagon on Thursday said that about 900 additional US troops were either heading to the Middle East or had already arrived there to bolster air defences to protect US personnel amid a surge in attacks in the region.

"As part of our efforts to deter a broader conflict and further bolster U.S. force protection capabilities I can confirm that since our initial force posture announcement, approximately 900 troops have subsequently deployed or are in the process of deploying to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. These include forces that have been on 'prepare to deploy' orders and which are deploying from the continental United States," Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General, Patrick Ryder said.

"Deployed and deploying units include a terminal, high altitude area defence battery from Fort Bliss, Texas; Patriot Batteries from Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Patriot and Avenger batteries from Fort Liberty, North Carolina and associated air defence headquarters elements from Fort Bliss and Fort Cavazos, Texas," he added.

Earlier, the Pentagon had announced that Washington is sending an additional squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcon to work alongside an array of capabilities already sent by the United States to the region in recent days in order to further enhance the ability of US forces to defend themselves.

“Our message to any country or group thinking about trying to take advantage of this situation to widen the conflict is: Don't,” warned Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder.

US sends THAAD, Patriot systems

The Pentagon said that it was deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional Patriot air defence missile system battalions to the Middle East.

In recent weeks, the United States has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

Biden warns Khamenei

US President Joe Biden warned Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting US personnel in a rare message, the White House said on Thursday (Oct 26).

"There was a direct message relayed," White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.

On Wednesday, Biden said that he had warned Iran that the US would respond if its forces were targeted.

"My warning to the ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Iran's state news agency IRNA, citing an unnamed source, stated that Washington had sent Tehran as well as its allies like Lebanese Hezbollah, messages saying that it wasn't seeking to escalate the war, urging them to exercise restraint.

"The United States cannot both send military equipment to the Israeli regime and take charge of managing the war with one hand, while issuing political messages with the other hand, and speak about its opposition to the expansion of the war," IRNA cited the unnamed source as saying, adding Iran's allies "act independently and are not subject to Tehran's orders."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE