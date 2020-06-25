US plans to shift army to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo

After China's aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Thursday said America will ensure that its forces are positioned appropriately to counter Chinese Army, citing the threat from PLA to India and other South Asian countries.

He said that "I spoke this month with EU Foreign Ministers, I got a lot of feedback on China's Communist Party, laid out a series of facts that talked about People's Liberation Army's provocative military actions, including its continued aggression in the South China Sea, deadly border confrontations with India and threats against peaceful neighbours."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave this statement during the talks with European Union foreign ministers over Chinese aggression along LAC and South China Sea.

There'll be fewer US resources at certain places, they'll be at other places as there's threat from Chinese Communist Party to India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South China Sea. We'll make sure we are postured appropriately to counter People's Liberation Army: US Secy of State

The actions of the Chinese Communist Party meant there were “threats to India” and countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and the South China Sea. The US military is “postured appropriately” to meet these “challenges of our time”, he said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday alleged that China had flouted a 1993 agreement by amassing a large number of soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations since early May.

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

