Amid talks with India, China once again claims 'sovereignty over Galwan Valley'

As India and China secretary-level talks began on Wednesday amid tensions along the Line of Control(LAC), China once again claimed sovereignty over Galwan Valley.

The Chinese foreign ministry said "China has sovereignty over Galwan Valley", as the country's defence ministry said the border clash between China and India was caused by the Indian side.

"The Indian actions violated a consensus between the two countries and were a unilateral provocation," the Chinese ministry said on its social media account, news wire Reuters said.

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese officials began diplomatic talks a week after clashes at Galway Valley between troops of both sides led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. It is the second diplomatic level talks this month after the first took place on June 5.

The meeting is being conducted through a video link with the Indian side led by Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary(East Asia) and Wu Jianghao, director-general in the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

As talks began, Indian Army chief MM Naravane met Indian troops at a forward base in eastern Ladakh to review the situation on the ground along the LAC.

The Army chief gave "commendation cards" to soldiers who had exhibited exceptional devotion to duty during his visit.