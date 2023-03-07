US passenger arrested for stabbing flight attendant, attempting to open exit door

A US passenger, who was on board a United Airlines flight, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a flight attendant using a metal spoon and attempting to open an exit door, said prosecutors on Monday.

The 33-year-old resident of Massachusetts, Francisco Severo Torres, was on Sunday arrested after the plane landed at Boston Logan International Airport after flying from Los Angeles, stated the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Torres, who lives in Massachusetts' Leominster, is facing charges of attempted interference with flight attendants and crew members using a dangerous weapon, it said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Residents claim Massachusetts state flag and seal promoting racist history, demands change

As per the prosecutors, the plane's flight crew members noticed around 45 minutes before the plane was to land in Boston that someone had disarmed an emergency exit door.

Torres, who was sitting near the door, was confronted by the flight attendants and the captain was notified that "they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft," the prosecutors said.

Shortly afterwards, a flight attendant was allegedly attacked by Torres with a broken metal spoon, "hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times," said the US Attorney's Office.

"Passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of flight crew," it added.

United Airlines, issued a statement, in which it said that "no serious injuries were reported."

WATCH | WION Dispatch: All domestic flights grounded across US due to a major glitch

"We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation," the airline stated.

If the court convicts Torres, he may have to face life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.