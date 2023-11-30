US Navy warship shoots down Iranian-made drone launched by Houthis from Yemen

A United States Navy warship in the Red Sea shot down an Iran-produced drone launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, said the US Central Command on Wednesday (Nov 29), in the latest string of attacks by the Houthi rebels. The US forces in the Middle East have been on high alert since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war to ensure that the conflict doesn’t spread.

US warship destroys drone

The Iranian-made KAS-04 drone which was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen was heading towards the warship and was downed by USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, said the US Central Command, which is a part of the Department of Defense, on X.

“Although its intentions are not known, the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was heading toward the warship,” said the US officials adding that at the time the Carney was escorting two ships, one of which was carrying military equipment to the region.

The ship was operating in the southern Red Sea and was moving toward the strait as it was escorting USNS Supply, a military sealift command fast combat supply ship, as well as another US-flagged crewed ship carrying military equipment to the region.

No injuries to the US personnel or damage was reported to the US ships after the incident, the statement added.

This comes a day after an Iranian drone flew within 1,370 metres of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier while it was conducting flight operations in international waters. US officials also said that the drone ignored multiple warnings but eventually turned away.

“This unsafe, unprofessional, and irresponsible behavior by Iran risks U.S. and partner nation lives and needs to cease immediately,” said Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command.

US ramps up forces in the Middle East

The US has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past month, particularly since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and thousands of American troops since October.