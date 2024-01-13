US Navy sailors go missing off Somalia, search and rescue on

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday (January 12) that two US Navy sailors had gone missing off the coast of Somalia since Thursday. The CENTCOM has not released names of the sailors who went missing. The CENTCOM said that the navy personnel were deployed in area of operation of US Navy's 5th Fleet.

"Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” it said in a statement. “For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete.”

US Navy's 5th Fleet has an operational area of around 2.5 million square miles of waters. These include the Arabian Gulf, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

The waters around Somalia, the so-called 'Horn of Africa' are infamous for pirate raids on commercial ships traversing the waterways. The armed pirates are known to use fast-moving boats to chase and board the much slower cargo ships, board them and hijack them. Navies from multiple countries including India, which has a strong naval presence in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean have deployed naval resources including warships in these waters to provide security to international shipping.

Additionally, shipping lanes in the Red Sea, one of the operational areas of US Navy's 5th fleet, are in news because of Houthi rebels' attacks on commercial shipping. Red Sea is a vital waterway which leads to Suez Canal, a vital crossing connecting Asia to European shipping lanes.

The Houthi rebels have been attacking commercial ships passing through the Red Sea for weeks now. The Yemen-based rebels enjoy support from Iran and have been claiming that their attack on shipping was their way of showing support to the Palestinian cause in the context of ongoiong Israel-Hamas war.

The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out strikes against Houthi rebels, who in turn, have vowed to retaliate.