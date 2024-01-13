LIVE TV
US' Blinken discusses human rights with Chinese official, urges Beijing to maintain cross-strait stability

Washington DC, United StatesEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Jan 13, 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Image shows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Chinese Communist Party International Liaison Department Minister Liu Jianchao at the State Department in Washington, United States, on January 12, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over China's human rights issues and urged "maintaining peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait, during a meeting with senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao in Washington, said the State Department. The meeting took place hours before Taiwan headed to polls amid its presidential and parliamentary elections, on Saturday (Jan 13). 

"The two sides had a constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of potential cooperation and areas of difference," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in a statement. 

Washington and Beijing have held regular discussions recently to keep communication lines open between the world's two largest economies.

More to follow... 

