US' Blinken discusses human rights with Chinese official, urges Beijing to maintain cross-strait stability
Washington and Beijing have held regular discussions recently to keep communication lines open between the world's two largest economies.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over China's human rights issues and urged "maintaining peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait, during a meeting with senior Chinese official Liu Jianchao in Washington, said the State Department. The meeting took place hours before Taiwan headed to polls amid its presidential and parliamentary elections, on Saturday (Jan 13).
"The two sides had a constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of potential cooperation and areas of difference," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in a statement.
