US carries out new strikes in Yemen after Biden vows to protect shipping in Red Sea

The United States carried out fresh strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, on Friday (Jan 12), said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) after President Joe Biden said that American forces would carry out new strikes if the Iran-backed group keeps attacking ships. The new strikes were seemingly confirmed by the Houthi media which reported airstrikes in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The latest strike targeted a radar site, US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told Reuters. Radar infrastructure reportedly has been a key target in the US military effort to halt Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

‘Outrageous behaviour’

The new airstrikes come a day after the US and the United Kingdom conducted strikes on the Iran-backed group’s facilities. The strikes, according to a statement by the CENTCOM were conducted at 3:45 am (Yemen time) and "designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels."

“We will make sure we respond to the Huthis if they continue this outrageous behavior,” Biden told reporters on an election campaign in the US state of Pennsylvania, on Friday (Jan 12).

The strikes on Thursday (Jan 11) by the American and British forces, according to the Pentagon, reduced the Houthis’ capacity to launch fresh attacks. The US military said 60 targets in 28 sites were hit.

Houthi-run television channel Al-Masirah news network reported multiple strikes in Sanaa. “The American-British enemy is targeting the capital, Sanaa, with a number of airstrikes,” said the Houthi-run media.

It added, “The American-British aggression targeted the Al-Dailami base in the capital, Sanaa.”

A report by Reuters said witnesses confirmed explosions early on Friday (Yemen time) at military bases near airports in the capital Sanaa and Yemen’s third city Taiz, a naval base at Yemen’s main Red Sea port Hodeidah and military sites in the coastal Hajjah governorate.

The new strike also comes after the rebel group’s military on Friday (Jan 12) said that overnight air strikes carried out by the American and British forces had killed five of their fighters and injured six others, adding that the attacks would not go unpunished or unanswered.

The Houthis, which have controlled most of Yemen for nearly a decade, have also vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping.

The strikes in Yemen by the US and UK forces sparked massive protests with tens of thousands of Yemenis taking to the streets across the country. “Your strikes on Yemen are terrorism,” said Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, referring to the United States.

Houthis accidentally attack ship carrying Russian oil: UK

The Iran-backed group accidentally targeted a tanker carrying Russian oil in a missile attack on Friday off Yemen, according to Ambrey.

“This was the second tanker mistakenly targeted by the Houthis whilst carrying Russian oil,” said the British maritime security firm.

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), issuing an advisory said it had received reports of a missile being fired 90 nautical miles southeast of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

“The master reported a missile landing in the water 400-500 metres away, and being followed by three small craft,” said the UKMTO.

UN chief warns against escalation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all sides “not to escalate” the volatile situation in the Red Sea, on Friday (Jan 12) after the US and UK launched strikes against Houthis.

The Iran-backed group in Yemen who say they are acting in solidarity with Gaza have attacked a number of ships in the Red Sea stoking fears of the Israel-Hamas war spreading regionwide.

“The Secretary-General further calls on all parties involved not to escalate even more the situation in the interest of peace and stability in the Red Sea and the wider region,” said UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The Russian ambassador to the UN called the joint US-UK strikes against the Houthis a “blatant armed aggression against another country.”

He added, “These states all carried out a mass strike on Yemeni territory. I'm not talking about an attack on some group within the country but an attack on the people of the country on the whole. Aircraft were used, warships and submarines.”

