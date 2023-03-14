US military says Russian fighter jet collides with US drone over Black Sea

The United States military claimed on Tuesday (March 14) that a Russian jet collided with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Black Sea. Divulging details, the US military's European Command said that a Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone.

US Air Force General James Hecker, who is the commander of US Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa: "Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9".

more to follow...

