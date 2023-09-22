US military bases raided in South Korea for drugs, at least 17 soldiers face probe

South Korean police are investigating 17 US soldiers and five others after they were alleged to have illegally smuggled or used synthetic marijuana via military mail.

During the joint raids by the South Korean police and the US Army's Criminal Investigation Division at the homes of the 22 suspects, more than four kilogrammes of "mixed liquids" used for vaping and 77g (2.7oz) of synthetic cannabis, in addition to $12,850 in cash was found, per a BBC report.

Video released by the police showed the 27 electronic cigarette devices and rolls of $50 and $100 bills, as well as numerous cell phones and colourful cylindrical tubes that look similar to vape pens, lying on the table.

The joint raids were carried out at Camp Humphreys, south of Seoul – the largest US military installation outside of the US and Camp Casey, situated north of the capital city.

Two people - a South Korean and a Filipino had already been arrested for drug distribution allegations. Notably, a 24-year-old American soldier had smuggled 350 millilitres of liquid synthetic cannabis that was shipped from the US via military mail. He had handed the shipment to the Filipino man who then sold it to a South Korean distributor and other US soldiers.

After the incident, United States Forces Korea (USFK) released a statement regarding its personnel, saying they were aware of the investigation.

"United States Forces Korea is aware of the Korean National Police’s investigation of 17 Soldiers for alleged illegal drug behaviour and misuse of the military mail system. Currently, no Soldiers are in confinement or being detained in relation to this incident," read the statement.

"USFK does not condone any behaviours among its personnel that violate South Korean laws, rules or directives and supports this investigation."

Use of weed in S Korea

Notably, recreational use of weed is illegal in South Korea where drugs are considered a social and cultural taboo. The use of the drug incurs harsh penalties with a maximum sentence for cannabis use or possession carrying five years in prison and up to $37,600 in fines.

Synthetic marijuana, imported by the US soldier is said to have similar effects to cannabis. However, since it is made to mimic THC, the key psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, the synthetic variety is typically more potent and has been reported to produce adverse health effects, including acute psychotic episodes, paranoid delusions and severe agitation.

(With inputs from agencies)