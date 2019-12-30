US' Mike Pompeo to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday

Amid the ongoing impeachment row, The United States Secretary Mike Pompeo will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, US state department said.

The meet comes weeks after the US President Donald Trump was impeached over abuse of power after he pushed Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden in exchange of aid.

Apart from holding talks with Zelenskiy, Pompeo will also meet Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers to reaffirm US support for the "country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the State Department said.

So far it isn't known whether both leaders will also discuss Trump's impeachment row.

The visit is part of a trip that includes several former Soviet republics, the US State Department said.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 and since then Russian-backed rebels have been waging an insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives impeached him on December 18 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges stemming from his effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The House inquiry into the matter concluded that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in order to influence Kiev, sending the matter to the US Senate for trial. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

In Kiev, Pompeo will also discuss human rights, investment climate, and the government's reform agenda, the State Department said.

He will also visit Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus on a trip from Friday through to next Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)