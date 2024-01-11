US maths teacher arrested for 'having sex' with 16-year-old while using other students act as lookouts

In a disturbing case, a high school teacher in United States' Missouri allegedly had sex with one of her students on school premises while asking other students to act as “lookouts”, as per an Independent report.

The incident reportedly took place on January 5 at Laquey High School in Pulaski County. The mathematics teacher named Hailey Clifton-Carmack, 26, was arrested by the police this week in Texas on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, statutory rape, sexual contact with a student and child molestation, the outlet said.

Mathematics teacher ‘had sex’ with 16-year-old in school

The incident first came to light when a student was alerted about the relationship to the police officials. The student claimed that the 16-year-old used to show pictures of scratches on his back to other students, which he said came from physical involvement with Clifton-Carmack.

The student described the teacher as being “too close with students”. Even the high school’s principal and the Superintendent of Lacquey School were aware of the teacher’s unusual behaviour with students, as per the court documents.

In December, officials went through the teacher’s phone after obtaining a search warrant. At that time, she handed over her phone with no issues, as per the police officer who served the warrant. At the time, the woman denied engaging in inappropriate relationships with students.

But afterwards, she refused to give them her password at the advice of her attorney. When police officials broke through the phone with an electronic security system, they found a conversation between Clifton-Carmack and the student in question discussing their relationship.

In a statement to the outlet, the school district said, “The employee has not been in the district since 8 December 2023 and we do not anticipate her return.”

The student's father stated that she had visited his family's home shortly before the woman travelled to Texas to meet her family. According to court documents, he confirmed the sexual relationship to a witness and claimed the teacher utilised other kids as "lookouts" while they had sex at school.

He told the witness, “They are going to do it behind my back so I may as well let it happen.”

The father allegedly stated that he was willing to lie for his son if necessary. The father was detained on January 3 and on January 8; he was arraigned and pled not guilty to a charge of first-degree child endangerment.